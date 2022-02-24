Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.61

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 16346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on QRTEA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.5% in the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 889,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 30,287 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Brigade Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth approximately $6,493,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 791.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,704,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth approximately $23,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

