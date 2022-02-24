Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $132.00

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $132.00 and last traded at $132.00, with a volume of 86 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.99. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alamo Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Alamo Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Alamo Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

