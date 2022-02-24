Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.87

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 1516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 1,321.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 461,732 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the third quarter worth about $6,478,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth about $4,913,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 245,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Heartland Express by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,110,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,505,000 after acquiring an additional 218,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.