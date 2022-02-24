Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $70.03

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.03 and last traded at $70.49, with a volume of 3237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOGI. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.55.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,873,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,943,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,285,000 after purchasing an additional 852,891 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,819,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,153,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 1,761.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 418,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,429,000 after purchasing an additional 396,443 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

