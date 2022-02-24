Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $146.74

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $146.74 and last traded at $147.90, with a volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.60.

Get Landstar System alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.48.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 12.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 81.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth about $6,011,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 37.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 18.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.