OLO (NYSE:OLO) Price Target Cut to $25.00

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 89.97% from the stock’s previous close.

OLO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OLO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of OLO stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $13.16. 87,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,174. OLO has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that OLO will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $421,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,299.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in OLO in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in OLO by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

