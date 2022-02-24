Penbrook Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Penbrook Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. CyberOptics comprises about 1.5% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in CyberOptics were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,266,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 62,393 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 32,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

CYBE stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,212. CyberOptics Co. has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.17 million, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.76.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

