BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Craig Hallum

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BXC. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.92. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $96.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $3.65. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 139.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 71,673 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the second quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter worth about $1,105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 75.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 21,693 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter worth about $175,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.