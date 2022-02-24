Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $983,000 Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.66.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $58.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average of $113.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $259.55.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

