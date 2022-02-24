Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $13.89 Million Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,170 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Magnite were worth $13,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth $243,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Magnite in the third quarter worth $2,156,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Magnite in the third quarter worth $7,607,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 102.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 23.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Magnite stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.28 and a beta of 2.28. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price objective on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $505,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

