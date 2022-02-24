Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.46 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $386.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.86. The stock has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $291.60 and a 1 year high of $408.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $659,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,177 shares of company stock worth $1,245,794 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

