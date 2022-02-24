Macy’s (NYSE:M) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on M. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

NYSE:M opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Macy’s by 148.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 50,103 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 19.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 43.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 22.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 387,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 70,605 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

