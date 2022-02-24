QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,622 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.81. 239,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,671,647. The stock has a market cap of $178.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

