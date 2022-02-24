Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 684 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after buying an additional 2,180,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,743,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,269,000 after acquiring an additional 822,801 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.75. The stock had a trading volume of 112,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018,298. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

