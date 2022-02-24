Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 31,665 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,665 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Warner Music Group worth $17,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,444,000 after purchasing an additional 739,735 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 5,568.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,370,000 after buying an additional 556,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 293.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after buying an additional 546,114 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,718,000 after buying an additional 492,517 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMG stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.13. 3,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,219. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on WMG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $171,630,731.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

