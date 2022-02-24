Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,385 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.84. 669,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,216,365. The stock has a market cap of $217.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

