Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $30.02 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $30,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.67. The stock had a trading volume of 21,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,275. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.99. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Digital Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.