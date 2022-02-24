XR Securities LLC Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,061 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,962,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus increased their price objective on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $759.96.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $525,455.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,883 shares of company stock valued at $15,955,515. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $479.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,630. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $534.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $665.87.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

