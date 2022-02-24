Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $92.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,195,524 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

