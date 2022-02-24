Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in McKesson by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 647,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $268.30 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $282.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.75. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

