Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of McKesson by 140.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 486.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,999 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $68,064,375,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1,401.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,333,000 after acquiring an additional 347,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCK opened at $268.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $282.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.