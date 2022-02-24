Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $841,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 82,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

