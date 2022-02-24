Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 9,183 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 785.5% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 38,143 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 182.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 160,541 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 575.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $91.28 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $99.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.17. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

