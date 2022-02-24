Colony Group LLC Sells 1,957 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,401,696 shares of company stock valued at $86,041,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.07. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

