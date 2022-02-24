Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $308,754.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,719 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,939 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $68.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.90.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

