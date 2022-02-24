Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,927,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,649,000 after acquiring an additional 59,014 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 290,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 81,278 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

DAL stock opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

