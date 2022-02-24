Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 13,957 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 44,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 38.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,767,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,915,000 after acquiring an additional 189,554 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.59. The company has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

