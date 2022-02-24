Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 100.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $178.96 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.80 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.17 and a 200-day moving average of $213.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

