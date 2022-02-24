Consolidated Planning Corp Invests $38,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 303 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,903 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,292,000 after acquiring an additional 654,530 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in AMETEK by 25.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,242,000 after purchasing an additional 354,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,258,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.82%.
In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
