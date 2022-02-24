PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,856 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of PPG Industries worth $21,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG opened at $140.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

