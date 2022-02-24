John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.27. 4,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,288. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $44,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

