Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Issues Earnings Results

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $6.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.62 by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE traded down $19.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $427.44. 1,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,334. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $584.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.83. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12 month low of $252.14 and a 12 month high of $638.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth about $3,996,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

