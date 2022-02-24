Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Issues Earnings Results

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $6.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.62 by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%.
Shares of NASDAQ COKE traded down $19.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $427.44. 1,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,334. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $584.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.83. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12 month low of $252.14 and a 12 month high of $638.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.99.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
