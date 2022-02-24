Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 1,570 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $205.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.59. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.38 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.62.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

