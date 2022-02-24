Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.
TUP traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,946. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $774.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 2.83. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $33.72.
TUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.
About Tupperware Brands (Get Rating)
Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.
