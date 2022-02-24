Analysts Set Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Target Price at GBX 720

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 701 ($9.53).

PSON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.50) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 625 ($8.50) to GBX 610 ($8.30) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.65) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($8.02) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

LON PSON traded down GBX 25 ($0.34) on Monday, reaching GBX 598.40 ($8.14). The company had a trading volume of 2,778,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,358. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 615.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 661.65. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 571 ($7.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 883.60 ($12.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

