Lua Token Price Hits $0.0605 on Major Exchanges (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Lua Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lua Token has traded flat against the US dollar. Lua Token has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lua Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00034427 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00110199 BTC.

Lua Token Coin Profile

Lua Token (LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/# . The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lua Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.