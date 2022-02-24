ichi.farm (ICHI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the dollar. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00042950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,461.67 or 0.06802011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,031.26 or 0.99560555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00044086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00049098 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

