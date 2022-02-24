BlackCoin Price Down 20.8% This Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $1,487.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00015257 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 52.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,213,247 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

