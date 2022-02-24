IMPACTfolio LLC Buys Shares of 1,736 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 0.3% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,148.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,826,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.17. 86,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.97. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.28 and a 12-month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,132 shares of company stock worth $1,019,648 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

