Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Invests $266,000 in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,251,000 after buying an additional 1,530,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after buying an additional 1,337,180 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,721.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,286,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,487,000 after buying an additional 1,215,891 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $31.69. 31,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,614. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

