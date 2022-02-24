155,984 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Purchased by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 155,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000.

BKLN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 358,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,971,852. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07.

