Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes $753,000 Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 53,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 39.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,198,000 after buying an additional 2,653,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,988,000 after purchasing an additional 641,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,157,000 after acquiring an additional 527,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 820,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,870,000 after acquiring an additional 384,096 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.29. 283,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,174,965. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49.
Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Companies (RKT)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.