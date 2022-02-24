IMPACTfolio LLC Makes New $12.90 Million Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 119,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,896,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 11.3% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,866,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,294 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,386,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,517,000 after buying an additional 986,147 shares during the period.

ESGU traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.95. 6,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,937. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.30. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

