Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,739. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $202.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.03.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

