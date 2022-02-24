IMPACTfolio LLC Acquires New Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Amundi bought a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,762,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after buying an additional 400,195 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 4,439.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after buying an additional 336,430 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,026,000 after buying an additional 263,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 343.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 280,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,648,000 after buying an additional 217,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL traded down $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $86.73. The stock had a trading volume of 46,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,100. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.44 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

