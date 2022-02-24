Vigilant Capital Management LLC Invests $796,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703,982. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.93 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.