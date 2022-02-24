Vigilant Capital Management LLC Invests $796,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703,982. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.93 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.13.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCIT)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.