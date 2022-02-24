Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $17.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.9% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after purchasing an additional 102,530 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 88.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.21. 80,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,752. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.06. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $59.70 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

