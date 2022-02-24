Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $116.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,784,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 6.3% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $116,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,136,000 after purchasing an additional 208,182 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,855,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,155,000 after purchasing an additional 91,211 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,511,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,821,000 after purchasing an additional 258,513 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH remained flat at $$79.27 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,093. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average is $81.54. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $79.25 and a 12-month high of $83.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

