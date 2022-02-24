Martin Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $84.48. 103,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,460,672. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $86.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

