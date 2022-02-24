Martin Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,782,000 after buying an additional 68,524 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,387,000 after purchasing an additional 82,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after purchasing an additional 166,689 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.28. 5,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.26. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.71 and a fifty-two week high of $144.22.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,007,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,970 shares of company stock valued at $19,377,624. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

